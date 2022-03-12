Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$38.00.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.