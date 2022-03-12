Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$38.00.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.52.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.