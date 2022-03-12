InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.44 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

