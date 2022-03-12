InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 3,764.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.