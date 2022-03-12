Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) were up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $81.51. Approximately 3,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.