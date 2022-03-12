Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.