Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.