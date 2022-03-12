Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

