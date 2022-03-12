Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.23

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 210,719 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

