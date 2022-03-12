Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,953 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 317,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

