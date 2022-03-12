Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Preferred Bank worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $75.14 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

