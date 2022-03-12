Invesco Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Lovesac worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,534 shares of company stock worth $1,855,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $590.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

