Invesco Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Yellow worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YELL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yellow by 42.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 379,573 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of YELL opened at $7.50 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

