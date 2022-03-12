Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UMC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.68.
About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
