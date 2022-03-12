Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.