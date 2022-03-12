Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,474 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Kforce worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

