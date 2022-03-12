Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
VVR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
