Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

