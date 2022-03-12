Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $259.97 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.20.

