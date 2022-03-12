Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

