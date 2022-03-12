Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 3.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $487,000.

Shares of SPMO stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

