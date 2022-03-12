IOOF Holdings Ltd (IFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from IOOF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37.
About IOOF (Get Rating)
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.