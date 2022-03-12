IOTA Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $27.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047123 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

