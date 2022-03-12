Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.