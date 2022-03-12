iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.31 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

