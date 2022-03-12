iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,226,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

