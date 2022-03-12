iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 13th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. 3,116,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,054. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

