iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,628,000.

SUSL stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

