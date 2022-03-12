iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 448,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,679. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

