iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 6.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,176,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.68 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

