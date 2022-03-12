iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.46

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.46 and last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 6659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.