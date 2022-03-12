iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,663,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,580,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

