iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $94.35.

