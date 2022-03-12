iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,724,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.