iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.93. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.