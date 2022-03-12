iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 204,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.