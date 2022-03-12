ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,379.21). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

