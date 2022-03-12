James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTC JMSFF opened at $5.42 on Thursday. James Fisher & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Provides marine transportation and engineering services

