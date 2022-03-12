Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells $43,030.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $349,812.96.

On Friday, March 4th, Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40.

Jamf stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jamf by 25.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jamf by 56.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 248,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 33.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

