Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.25% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $469,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

