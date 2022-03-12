Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE JHG opened at $32.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,321,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $37,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

