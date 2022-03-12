Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $655,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

