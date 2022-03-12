Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

