Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,162 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mitek Systems worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $13.82 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

