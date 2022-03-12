Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $560,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR opened at $55.41 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

