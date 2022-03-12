Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $622,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $19,944,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

