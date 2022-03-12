Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 356.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $206.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.