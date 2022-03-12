JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.87 ($27.03).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock opened at €21.40 ($23.26) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($40.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.04.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.