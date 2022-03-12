Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANFGF. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,280 ($16.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,388.78.

ANFGF opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

