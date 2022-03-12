Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inventiva S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inventiva in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Inventiva alerts:

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

IVA opened at $11.30 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.