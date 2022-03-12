Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Inventiva S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inventiva in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inventiva by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
