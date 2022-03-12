Jeffrey A. Stelmach Purchases 520 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VVI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
