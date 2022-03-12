Jeffrey A. Stelmach Purchases 520 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Stelmach bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VVI stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viad by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

