Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JRVMF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Jervois Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

