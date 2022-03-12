Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JRVMF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Jervois Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Jervois Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
